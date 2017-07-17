Nuns look to prayer in fight against pipeline project

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A group in Lancaster County is praying for a peaceful resolution to a hotly debated issue.

A group of nuns against the pipeline project in Lancaster County is not giving up the fight.

The group came together Monday to pray in the chapel in West Hempfield Township.

The chapel was built on their property about a month ago as a Hail Mary to try and stop progress for the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline.

The pipeline’s construction is a federally approved project.

The Williams Company, the group behind the pipeline, had been looking to take the property through eminent domain.

Members of Lancaster Against Pipelines said they stand with the sisters in trying to protect the Earth, along with their rights.

