No name released in Mount Holly Springs train crash

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County coroner says he will not release the name of a person who was fatally struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train over the weekend.

Coroner Charley Hall said the death is believed to be a suicide. He said there will be no autopsy.

The eastbound train was traveling through Mount Holly Springs when it struck the unidentified male several hundred feet east of the Chestnut Street crossing around 11 a.m. Saturday.

