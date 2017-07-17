New Holland man arrested for Lancaster store robbery

By Published:
Aurelio R. Lopez (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Strasburg man has been arrested for the robbery of a city convenience store a week ago.

Aurelio R. Lopez, 43, is accused of robbing the Turkey Hill store in the 800 block of Manor Street on the night of July 9.

Police were looking for a man who had something wrapped in a black T-shirt that he pointed at a clerk.

Lopez was arrested Saturday afternoon and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail and a State Parole detainer.

