Neighbors catch, subdue home burglar

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was arrested for a home burglary after neighbors caught him in the act, police said.

Nicholas C. Marino, 27, is accused of forcing his way into the home in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Manheim Township police said a neighbor saw Marino go into the home through a rear window and alerted a resident who was home at the time.

Marino stole several items but was subdued by several neighbors when he exited through the same window, police said.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, possessing instruments of a crime, loitering and prowling at night, and criminal mischief. His bail at Lancaster County Prison was set at $50,000 cash.

