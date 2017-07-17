Mommy’s Time Out: Giving Parents of Central PA!

Wouldn’t it be nice if diapers and clothes were free? Thanks to one local mom’s creation, they can be!

The Giving Parents of Central PA Facebook page allows for all parents in a region to post items they’d like to give away and request items they’re in need of all in one place.

Alicia Worrall, founder of the page, joined us today in the studio to tell us more about her idea and how redistributing unnecessary items can save an entire community money!

Learn more in the video above, or check out the page for yourself: Giving Parents of Central PA Facebook page

 

