Man wanted for failing to update Megan’s Law registration

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – State police have issued a request for information about a man they say is not compliant with his Megan’s Law registration requirements.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon Field Office has a warrant for failure to comply with registration requirements for Roland Marvin Goode in Lebanon County.

The 62-year-old failed to update his Megan’s Law registration, according to a Facebook post from Pennsylvania State Police.

Anyone with information on Goode’s whereabouts should call the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon Field Office at 717-228-5910, ext. 1.

