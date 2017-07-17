Man sought for questioning in Swatara Township robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man they want to question about an armed robbery in Swatara Township.

Police are looking for a man who followed two women to their apartment complex then demanded their belongings at gunpoint after they stepped out of their car Monday around 12:26 a.m., township police said.

He took a purse with money and credit cards and told the women to walk away. No one was hurt.

He was described as thin, about 25 to 30 years old, 5’10” tall, with “shaggy” dark hair under a red or black bandana.

Police released photos of the man wanted for questioning. They said he may have been driving a gray or tan Acura TL.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.