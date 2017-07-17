Man arrested for Swatara Township bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man sought for the robbery of a Swatara Township bank last week has been arrested.

Nathan C. Griggs, 52, of Swatara Township, was taken into custody early Monday in Baltimore County, Maryland, police said.

He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Griggs is accused of robbing the First National Bank in the 4200 block of Derry Street on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man demanded cash from the bank at around 2:45 p.m. No one was injured and no weapon was displayed.

