Leader of Pennsylvania’s public university system to retire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The head of Pennsylvania’s state-owned university system is leaving after four years on the job.

The State System of Higher Education said Monday that Chancellor Frank Brogan will retire on Sept. 1 from the position that pays him $346,000 a year.

Brogan, who is 63 years old, told the board of his decision last week, shortly before a meeting in which the system received a consultant’s report that was highly critical of its leadership.

The report by the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems says the 14-school system needs better top management to address a climate of distrust, non-transparency, confrontation and competition.

Brogan came to Pennsylvania after serving as chancellor of the State University System of Florida. He’s a former Florida lieutenant governor.