Giant pulls hot dogs after recall for bone fragments

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant Food Stores says its removed from sale certain varieties of Sabrett Beef Franks following a recall over possible bone fragments.

Marathon Enterprises of New York on Saturday recalled more than seven million pounds of hot dog products. The USDA said one person sustained a minor mouth injury while eating one of the products.

The following products are sold at Giant stores and are included in the recall:

Sabrett Skinless King Size Beef Franks 14 oz., UPC 7433800417, Sell By Dates through 10/6/17​

Sabrett Skinless Beef Franks Bun Size 14 oz., UPC 7433800416, Sell By Dates through 10/6/17

Sabrett Skinless Family Size Beef Franks 32 oz., UPC 7433800740, Sell By Dates through 10/6/17​

Giant said customers who purchased any of these products should throw away any unused portions and bring in their receipt for a full refund.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.