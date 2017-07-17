Storm floods numerous roads in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police and firefighters in York County are reporting flooded roadways and downed wires after a strong thunderstorm Monday afternoon.

The City of York Fire Department tweeted that there is flooding throughout city and numerous vehicles have been stranded in water. Traffic lights are out at some intersections.

Flooding throughout city. Numerous vehicles stranded in water. Traffic lights out. Avoid roads if possible pic.twitter.com/OLxffiUcCk — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) July 17, 2017

Northern York County Regional police said there are numerous reports of street flooding and wires down in the North George Street and Route 30 corridor in Manchester Township.

York Area Regional police reported severe flooding closed East Prospect Road at Freysville Road in Windsor Township.

Avoid East Prospect rd at Freysville rd, road is closed do to flooding pic.twitter.com/WDvlxO8C3S — York Regional Police (@YorkRegPD) July 17, 2017

In Springettsbury Township, street flooding was reported at the intersection of Pinehurst and Mason Avenue in Springettsbury Township, and at least three cars became stranded in high water on Eastern Boulevard.

A flash flood warning was issued for central York County until 4:45 p.m. The National Weather Service in State College said up to two inches of rain fell in that area.

First Energy at 4:30 p.m. reported electricity outages were affecting more than 3,000 customers in the county.

