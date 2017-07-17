Dog owner charged in mauling of 2 children

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged the owner of a dog that escaped from its yard and mauled two young children in Lancaster last month.

Luis Omar Colon-Colon, 42, is charged with attacks causing severe injury, a first-degree misdemeanor under Pennsylvania’s dog law. He also faces misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and duty to control dogs at large, and summary counts for not having the dog licensed or vaccinated.

Lancaster police said they learned during the investigation that the 66-pound, 5-year-old male pit bull terrier had bitten another child, Colon’s 4-year-old grandchild, three years ago. They said that bite was not reported to authorities.

The dog was euthanized June 30, 11 days after it broke through a backyard fence in the 700 block of High Street, managed to get inside a minivan, and attacked a 2-year-old girl secured in her car seat. When their mother pulled the dog off her daughter, it attacked her 5-year-old son.

The mother said on a GoFundMe page that both children, Charlie and Ruby, suffered severe facial lacerations, including nerve and muscle damage that will require multiple surgeries. The children were released from a hospital last month.

