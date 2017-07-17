Dauphin man, 71, arrested for stalking, gun crime

By Published:
Michael Pae (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 71-year-old Dauphin man is accused of stalking after police said they found him parked in the victim’s driveway with a loaded gun in his vehicle.

Lower Paxton Township police said they arrested Michael Pae after officers were called to a home on Care Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Pae did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, police said. He is charged a felony firearms violation and misdemeanor counts of stalking and DUI.

He was later released on $25,000 bail.

