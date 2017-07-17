Coroner: York County has tied last year’s homicide total

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County now has as many homicides in 2017 as it did in 2016, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Angel Hernandez, 20, of York, was shot early Sunday morning in the 500 block of West Philadelphia Street in York.

Hernandez underwent emergency surgery at York Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 17 homicides in York County this year. The county had 17 homicides in total in 2016, according to the coroner’s office.

The York City Police Department is investigating the latest homicide.

Police have not released information regarding suspects or a motive in the death of Hernandez.

