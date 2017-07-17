Coroner IDs man killed at packaging plant; sets autopsy

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (AP) – A coroner has released the name of a man killed at a Pennsylvania packaging plant.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni planned an autopsy Monday on the body of 47-year-old Robert Stauffer.

The Landisville man was killed at Phoenix Packaging in Mount Joy. Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency officials say he was reportedly trapped under a piece of lift equipment just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Mount Joy Fire Chief Philip Colvin says the lift device was part of a processing line. He says workers moved the device off the fallen worker before emergency crews arrived.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the company are investigating. The company hasn’t commented on the incident.

Phoenix Packaging’s website says the company makes cardboard boxes and other materials used for shipping and mailing.