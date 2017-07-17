Chambersburg man brings northern Dauphin County drive-in theater back to life

GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM) – The Sky Vu Drive-in in Gratz was closed for four years until Tim Neal became the operator in 2016.

Neal lives in Chambersburg and he comes up to Gratz during the weekend with his family to run the drive-in.

“We stay at the campground nearby,” Neal said. “My wife runs the concession stand, and my son and daughter also help out.”

Neal says he wanted to re-open Sky Vu to make sure people can continue an old tradition.

“We don’t have that many left in the country,” Neal said. “When people come here, they can make new memories that will last for the rest of their lives.”

Neal says some of his fondest memories with his parents took place at the drive-in.

“We grew up in North Carolina,” Neal said. “I remember those experiences, as if it were yesterday.”

Neal says last year they considered being open on Sundays, but it became too much.

“l work in Maryland,” Neal said. “My wife and I put so much into making sure people have a good experience. We decided to use Sundays as a day to regroup.”

The Sky Vu Drive-in is open on Friday and Saturday and it showcases a double feature.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children.

