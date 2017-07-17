2 flown to hospitals after Route 15 crash near Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 3-year-old girl and an elderly man were flown to hospitals after a crash that closed the southbound lanes of Route 15 in Adams County for about five hours Sunday.

State police in Gettysburg said 41-year-old Albert Thomas of Harrisburg was driving a 2010 Mazda 6 with two young passengers when he rear-ended a 2014 Ford Focus, causing the Ford to spin out of control and overturn on its roof along the southbound lanes in Straban Township shortly after 5 p.m.

A passenger in the Ford, 83-year-old Robert Fox of Gettysburg, was ejected. He was flown to York Hospital. The driver of the Ford, 39-year-old Charles Day of Gettysburg, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Thomas continued southbound at an apparent high rate of speed, driving in the grass median for about four-tenths of a mile, before hitting an emergency vehicle turnaround. The Mazda overturned several times and Thomas was ejected but walked away from the crash with minor injuries, police said.

The 3-year-old passenger was found lying outside the rear passenger door with a cut to her head. She was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Thomas and his other passenger, a 5-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash is still under investigation and so far, no charges have been filed.

