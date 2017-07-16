‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ roars past ‘Spider-Man’

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer Published:
FILE - This file image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Woody Harrelson, center, in a scene from, "War for the Planet of the Apes." “War for the Planet of the Apes” took down “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at the North American box office, opening with an estimated $56.5 million in ticket sales, according to information available Sunday, July 16, 2017. (Twentieth Century Fox via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – “War for the Planet of the Apes” took down “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at the North American box office, opening with an estimated $56.5 million in ticket sales.

Though some initially expected a closer race, “Spider-Man” dropped to second with $45.2 million after its No. 1 debut last weekend. Boosted by strong reviews, Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes” easily came out on top.

That still put the third “Planet of the Apes” film in the rebooted franchise well behind the previous 2014 installment, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” That sequel launched with $72.6 million.

After three weeks of limited release, Kumail Nanjiani’s acclaimed romantic comedy “The Big Sick” expanded nationwide over the weekend. It pulled in $7.7 million in about 2,600 theaters.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s