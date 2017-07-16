Spain: 33 injured in roller coaster collision in Madrid

By Published:

MADRID (AP) – Spanish authorities say 33 people, including six children under 10 years old, have been injured in a roller coaster collision in Madrid.

Emergency services say that 27 people needed hospital treatment for minor injuries when two roller coaster cars collided Sunday on the “Tren de la Mina” at Madrid’s Parque de Atracciones theme park.

Emergency services spokeswoman Carmen Camacho said that none of the injuries appeared to be serious. She said that the riders were treated for neck, back and stomach pains.

Park representatives told Spanish news agency Europa Press that the roller coaster had passed a daily safety inspection Sunday morning.

Tren de la Mina roller coaster riders can wear virtual reality goggles that recreate a Wild West setting, according to the park’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s