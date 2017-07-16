Police: Man who killed 2 said they climbed property fence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a man who shot and killed two people said he fired because they were hopping a fence to get onto his Philadelphia property.

Police said a 45-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were both shot in the head in the Frankford section of northeast Philadelphia shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Capt. George Fuchs said the 69-year-old homeowner said he fired because he believed that the victims were trying to climb over his fence into the rear of his property.

Police said the man was taken into custody but no charges were immediately filed.