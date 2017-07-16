Motorcyclist fatally injured in four vehicle crash, Berks County

By Published:

BALLY, Pa. (WHTM)- A 57-year old motorcyclist was fatally injured in a crash involving three other vehicles in the area of Main Street and Church Street on Saturday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police report Christopher Garber was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital around 2:50 p.m. for serious injuries and later died.

Authorities say one of the other drivers was also transported to the hospital for a possible injury. The two other drivers were not injured.

Police have not pressed charges.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s