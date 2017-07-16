Motorcyclist fatally injured in four vehicle crash, Berks County

BALLY, Pa. (WHTM)- A 57-year old motorcyclist was fatally injured in a crash involving three other vehicles in the area of Main Street and Church Street on Saturday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police report Christopher Garber was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital around 2:50 p.m. for serious injuries and later died.

Authorities say one of the other drivers was also transported to the hospital for a possible injury. The two other drivers were not injured.

Police have not pressed charges.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

