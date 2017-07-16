Man dies after shooting in York

Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after an early morning shooting in York.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of West Philadelphia Street in York on Sunday morning.

Angel Hernandez, 20, was taken to York Hospital by a personal vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

