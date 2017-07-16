Juvenile charged for inappropriate contact with 4-year old

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 13-year old boy is facing charges, after apparently inappropriately touching a four year old relative.

The New Holland Police Department is investigating two incidents, which occurred in 2016 and 2017.

Police say the 13-year old had inappropriate contact with the 4 year old. The juvenile was 12, and the victim was three at the time of the first incident.

The 13-year old boy has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

