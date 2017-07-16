Harrisburg townhouse catches fire, 14 displaced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Fourteen people have been displaced after a two-story townhouse caught fire in Susquehanna Township.

Police received a call around 6 p.m. Saturday for a structure fire at 2540 Alessandro Boulevard.

Upon arrival, authorities determined that the fire started from the rear and the roof area. It had also extended into two other units causing

moderate damage to the closest and light damage to the third unit.

Susquehanna Twp. Fire Chief George Drees says the fire was accidental and was started by a propane grill.

Authorities estimate $175-thousand dollars worth of damage.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.