Harrisburg townhouse catches fire, 14 displaced

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Fourteen people have been displaced after a two-story townhouse caught fire in Susquehanna Township.

Police received a call around 6 p.m. Saturday for a structure fire at 2540 Alessandro Boulevard.

Upon arrival, authorities determined that the fire started from the rear and the roof area. It had also extended into two other units causing
moderate damage to the closest and light damage to the third unit.

Susquehanna Twp. Fire Chief George Drees says the fire was accidental and was started by a propane grill.

Authorities estimate $175-thousand dollars worth of damage.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s