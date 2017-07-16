Funeral visitation, services set for trooper killed in crash

Published:
Trooper Michael P. Stewart (Pennsylvania State Police)

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed when his marked cruiser collided with a garbage truck.

Twenty-six-year-old Trooper Michael Stewart was killed Friday about 2:20 a.m. on Route 711 near Ligonier.

Stewart’s body can be viewed Sunday and Monday at the Lopatich Funeral Home in Latrobe, where the Fraternal Order of Police will also hold a memorial service Monday at 7 p.m.

Stewart’s funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Latrobe. Details of the funeral procession to follow were still being determined Saturday.

Stewart died at the scene.

Police say the crash was still being investigated, and police haven’t determined who was at fault.

Stewart’s partner suffered a concussion in the crash. The garbage truck driver wasn’t hurt.

