HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Tons of beer fans across the country were in Harrisburg at the Fort Hunter Mansion and Park.

More than 30 craft brews were available at the sixth annual Brewfest.

People could also sample food from area restraints and enjoy live music along with beers from both small and large scale breweries.

All the proceeds from the event went directly to Fort Hunter and the Dauphin County Parks and Recreation.