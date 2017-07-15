Worker killed at Pennsylvania packaging plant by lift device

The Associated Press Published:

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says a worker has been killed by a piece of lift equipment at a packaging plant.

PEMA spokeswoman Ruth Miller says the death occurred at Phoenix Packaging in Mount Joy.

Lancaster County 911 dispatchers say the situation was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Mount Joy Fire Chief Philip Colvin says the lift device was part of a processing line. He says workers had lifted the device off the fallen male worker by the time emergency crews arrived.

PEMA officials referred calls to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the company. Neither responded immediately to phone messages seeking comment, nor did the county coroner.

Phoenix Packaging’s website says the company makes cardboard boxes and other materials used for shipping and mailing.

