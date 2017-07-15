Woman donates care packages, dry cleaning to more than two dozen fire departments

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – They spend days out in the elements to keep your community safe, and now a local woman is giving back to area firefighters. It’s something they’ve grown to look forward to.

Paying for snacks, water, and uniform cleaning can quickly add up for fire departments, especially those that are volunteer, but a Cumberland County woman is lending a helping hand.

Paula Gribble donates cases of water, bags filled with sweet and salty snacks, and free dry cleaning to more than two dozen fire companies in Cumberland, Dauphin, and northern York Counties.

The companies receive gift certificates, and the employees at Classic Drycleaners and Laundromats clean them. Gribble owns the company. She got the idea after a fire company asked her if she could give them a discount to clean their uniforms.

“We want to show them that we appreciate what they do every single day,” Gribble said. “We want to help in some sort of way, and the free cleaning is a way that we can help. We save them about $15 to $20 for every uniform that’s cleaned.”

Fire companies estate the water, goody bags, and free dry cleaning saves them around $3,000 a year.

Dawn White will have more on what this means to the Union Fire Company No. 1 in Carlisle tonight at 11.