We Salute You: William B. Chain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day abc27 honors a military hero.
Today we recognize Sgt. William B. Chain from Newburg.
He served in Korea with the US Marines Corps and was awarded the Navy Cross.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
