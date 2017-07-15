HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Route 283 westbound lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m.
PennDOT said about 100 cows were involved.
Previously Reported:
Cows running from a burning tractor trailer forced the closure of Route 283 in Dauphin County.
Route 283 westbound lanes reopen after cows run from burning tractor trailer
Route 283 westbound lanes reopen after cows run from burning tractor trailer x
Latest Galleries
-
Hummelstown square crash 4/25/17
-
Storm Damage
-
I-81 crash (2/24/2017)
-
Rue La Rue Cafe Photos
-
Police seek suspect in Susquehanna Twp. skimming device case
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Michigan State’s Ward gets tech for apparent trip of rival
-
Gallery: Michigan State’s Ward gets tech for apparent trip of rival
PennDOT said the tractor trailer caught on fire around 4:50 a.m. Saturday in Lower Swatara Township. The westbound lanes between the Vine and Union Street exits were still closed as of 6:15 a.m.
Emergency crews spent more than an hour trying to corral the animals. They’re urging drivers to be careful in the area because of the cows and dense fog.
It’s not clear if any of the cattle were hurt.