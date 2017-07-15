HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Route 283 westbound lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m.

PennDOT said about 100 cows were involved.

Previously Reported:

Cows running from a burning tractor trailer forced the closure of Route 283 in Dauphin County.

Route 283 westbound lanes reopen after cows run from burning tractor trailer View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: Hummelstown Fire Company Courtesy: Hummelstown Fire Company

PennDOT said the tractor trailer caught on fire around 4:50 a.m. Saturday in Lower Swatara Township. The westbound lanes between the Vine and Union Street exits were still closed as of 6:15 a.m.

Emergency crews spent more than an hour trying to corral the animals. They’re urging drivers to be careful in the area because of the cows and dense fog.

It’s not clear if any of the cattle were hurt.