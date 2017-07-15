Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Mount Holly Springs

Mount Holly Springs, Pa. (WHTM)- Jon Glass, a Norfolk Southern spokesman says an eastbound Norfolk Southern train traveling through Mount Holly Springs, Pa., struck and killed a male pedestrian several hundred feet east of the Chestnut Street grade crossing at 11 a.m.

Glass says the general merchandise train was traveling to Allentown, Pa. The 6,680-foot-long train had three locomotives and 100 rail cars. Track speed through that area is 50 mph.

Norfolk Southern police responded to assist.

Police did not release any additional information on the deceased male.

