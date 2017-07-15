Family Fun Day held at Faith Into Action, thousands expected to attend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Arc of Dauphin County’s Family Fun Day at the Faith Into Action Family Festival will be held today from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event will be at the Camp Curtin Academy at 2900 N. 6th Street.

The event boasts live entertainment, pony rides, a pie walk, scavenger hunt, petting zoo and more activities for the family.

It is a partnership with four Harrisburg churches, two Lancaster churches and the Arc of Dauphin County.

ABC27’s James Crummel will be emceeing.

Over one thousand people attended the event last year.