Doctors remove blood clot above Sen. McCain’s eye

The Associated Press Published:
John McCain, John Cornyn
FILE - In a Tuesday, June 13, 2017 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Philadelphia museum announced Thursday, July 6, 2017, that McCain has been named this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

Mayo Clinic Hospital doctors said Saturday that McCain underwent a “minimally invasive” procedure to remove the nearly 2-inch (5-centimeter) clot, and that the surgery went “very well.” They said the 80-year-old Republican is resting comfortably at his home in Arizona. Pathology reports are expected in the next several days.

McCain’s office said in a statement that on the advice of his doctors, the senator will be recovering in Arizona next week.

McCain is a three-time survivor of melanoma. Records of his medical exams released in 2008 when he was the GOP candidate for president showed that he has had precancerous skin lesions removed and had an early stage squamous cell carcinoma, an easily cured skin cancer, removed.

