Cows run from burning tractor trailer, Route 283 closed in Dauphin County

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Cows running from a burning tractor trailer forced the closure of Route 283 in Dauphin County.

PennDOT said the tractor trailer caught on fire around 4:50 a.m. Saturday in Lower Swatara Township. The westbound lanes between the Vine and Union Street exits were still closed as of 6:15 a.m.

Emergency crews spent more than an hour trying to corral the animals. They’re urging drivers to be careful in the area because of the cows and dense fog.

It’s not clear if any of the cattle were hurt.

 

 

