At least 3 dead in Honolulu high-rise fire

By and Published:
Smoke billows from a high-rise apartment building in Honolulu, Friday, July 14, 2017. Dozens of firefighters are battling the multiple-alarm fire at Marco Polo apartments that Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Jenkins said started on the 26th floor and has spread to other units. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

HONOLULU (AP) A fire official says at least three people are dead in a blaze in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building.

Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins says the number of fatalities could change. He says at least 12 people have needed medical help.

Paramedics have treated and transported three people to a hospital.

Jenkins says some residents are unaccounted for, but he can’t estimate how many. He says firefighters are going door-to-door.

Jenkins says Friday’s fire started on the 26th floor of the Marco Polo apartments. Several hours later, it has spread to the 28th floor and several units.

He says about 100 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The 36-story building just outside the tourist mecca of Waikiki has 568 apartment units.

