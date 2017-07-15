A dream comes true for Drive-In theater owner

GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM)- The Sky-Vu Drive-In Theater is tucked away in Gratz, Pa. Northern Dauphin County. It’s an old school experience that has been forgotten.

The Sky-Vu Drive-In Theater was closed for four years until Tim Neal took over last year.

“The drive-in to me is a special place. It’s a part of yesterday that means the world to me,” said Tim.

The Sky-Vu sits on seven acres and it can host more than 250 cars. For some it brings back the good old days.

Movie-goer Jimmy Rosen described his first experience taking his son to the theater, “we saw ‘Jaws,’ and you had to see it on the big screen, that is when I saw it back in 1976.”

Tim says his dream came true when he started running the theater.