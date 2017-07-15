2 Penn State ex-officials begin jail terms in Sandusky case

By JOE MANDAK Associated Press Published:
Gary Schultz and Tim Curley
FILE - In these combo from Nov. 7, 2011 file photos, former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz, left, and former athletic director Tim Curley, right, enter a district judges office for an arraignment in Harrisburg Pa. (AP Photo/Brad Bower, left, Matt Rourke, File)

Two former high-ranking Penn State administrators have reported to a county jail to serve sentences for how they responded to a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy.

Centre County Correctional Facility Lt. Michael Woods says former university vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley turned themselves in Saturday morning. The jail is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from Penn State’s main campus.

Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment in March, leading prosecutors to drop three felony charges of child endangerment and conspiracy.

Curley must serve three months in jail, while Schultz has two months.

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier was convicted of the same offense and faces two months in jail. He remains free on bail while he appeals to Superior Court.

