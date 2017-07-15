12-year-old William Sweger passes away after battling leukemia

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 12-year-old Perry County boy who battled cancer passed away Saturday morning.

Kelly Newlin, a family friend, organized a birthday card drive for William Sweger’s 13th birthday on Wednesday, July 19th. She hoped to get between 500 and 1,000 cards.

Newlin tells ABC27 News she was able to read some of the birthday cards to William in the hospital, and it brought him great joy during his final days.

Sweger successfully battled leukemia once, went into remission, and then it came back for a second time.

“I’m just tired all the time. You feel like you have the flu all the time, and you’re always getting stuck with needles into you. That’s not fun,” 12-year-old William Sweger told ABC27 News at a cancer fundraiser in March.

He loved fishing, racing, and ice hockey and was the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Central Pennsylvania Boy of the Year.