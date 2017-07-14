Yorktowne Hotel on track for late 2018 reopening

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Plans to renovate the Yorktowne Hotel are going as planned.

About a third of the historic building will be demolished later this summer.

“We’re going to start with a lot of interior demolition,” said Blanda Nace with the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA). “The rooms need reconfigured so there won’t be a lot that you see in the exterior yet.”

On Thursday, the York County Industrial Development Authority unveiled sketches of what the future Yorktowne will look like.

Changes included an expanded drop off area and a new stair tower.

Specific details for the inside aren’t known, but Nace says the hotel will have about 100 rooms with possible suites and apartments.

Funding for the roughly $20 million project is still ongoing. A website has been created to help with the effort.

“People can go there and get project updates, see photos and there’s a chance for them to click the donate to the operations of the authority,” said Nace.

Project partners hope the upgrades will bring the hotel to its former glory.

“You’re not out on Route 30 or off I-83 at some box of a hotel,” added Nace. “This actually has character. It has warmth. It has a sense of arrival and a place that people really want to stay.”

The Yorktowne Hotel is expected to reopen in December 2018.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.