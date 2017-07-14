Work to close Chambersburg railroad crossing

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A railroad crossing on Orchard Drive is scheduled to close at the end of the month for a CSX Railroad project.

Chambersburg borough manager Jeffrey Stonehill said the project is slated to begin sometime July 28 and run to potentially July 31. He said the work will affect dozens of businesses and thousands of residents.

Another crossing on Orchard Drive, owned by Norfolk Southern, was closed in April for two weeks.

Stonehill said the borough has been told that access to all businesses on Orchard Drive will remain open during the construction project. Customers, tractor-trailers, and employees, however, may be forced to use different routes to avoid the closed crossing near Wayne Avenue.

Kriner Road in Guilford Township is the main route to avoid the area.

For the 1200 and 1300 block of Orchard Drive, access will remain from Wayne Avenue. For the 1400-1600 blocks of Orchard Drive, access will remain from either Route 11 or Kriner Road and Nitterhouse Drive.

