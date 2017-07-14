TOMY recalls stuffed toys that could cut children

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – TOMY International is recalling stuffed toys that have a small inside part that can break, creating a sharp point that can penetrate the surface.

The Lamaze Munching Max chipmunk stuffed toys were sold at Babies R Us, Toy R Us and other retailers from May 2016 through July 2017 for about $16.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received one report of a minor cut to a child’s hand.

Parents should take the toys away from children and contact TOMY International to receive a free replacement and an online store coupon.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.