Teens battle weeds at Gettysburg battlefield

GETTYSBURG, Pa – (WHTM) – Some young adults from across the country are spending their summer jobs mixing Civil War history with science and geography.

The teens are part of the American Conservation Experience that has them doing landscape projects at Gettysburg National Military Park.

In recent weeks, the men and women have been spraying for Canada thistle, an unwanted, invasive plant growing in many parts of the battleground.

The young workers are helping to preserve the park as it looked in 1863, and they’re improving park trails for tourists who flock to Little Round Top.

“The work also benefits the public by providing opportunities for youth to engage in shared environmental education and stewardship of our national parks, ” said Acting Park Superintendent Bill Justice.

The service project runs into September.