Swatara Township man sought in bank robbery

By Published:
Nathan C. Griggs (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have an arrest warrant for a man accused of robbing a bank in Swatara Township.

Nathan C. Griggs, 52, of Swatara Township, is wanted for Thursday’s robbery of the First National Bank in the 4200 block of Derry Street.

Police said a man demanded cash from the bank at around 2:45 p.m. No one was injured and no weapon was displayed.

Anyone with a tip that could help police find Griggs is asked to call 717-558-6900.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s