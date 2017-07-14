Swatara Township man sought in bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have an arrest warrant for a man accused of robbing a bank in Swatara Township.

Nathan C. Griggs, 52, of Swatara Township, is wanted for Thursday’s robbery of the First National Bank in the 4200 block of Derry Street.

Police said a man demanded cash from the bank at around 2:45 p.m. No one was injured and no weapon was displayed.

Anyone with a tip that could help police find Griggs is asked to call 717-558-6900.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.