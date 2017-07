Minshara is a Pop-Rock band based out of Mechanicsburg, PA. Having visited us on Good Day PA before, this is their second time performing for our audience– this time with the hopes of promoting their performance at this year’s Dauphin County Brewfest (this Saturday from 3-7pm).

Today, they performed, “Superstition.”

If you’d like to hear their performance, check out the video above!

For additional music and show dates, visit them online at their website.