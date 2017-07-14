Steve Zack’s basketball life overseas

If you’re a High School basketball fan you probably remember Steve Zack. He was a force at Red Land High School back in 2011 and went on to play at LaSalle. After college he got invited to the Philadelphia 76ers summer league. The exposure earned him a chance to play professionally in Europe. The last two seasons he’s played in Latvia and Bulgaria. This summer he’s back home working out at Next Level Basketball in Harrisburg. He’s keeping his options open and is looking at the NBA’s G-League and various cities in Europe. He says he’ll go wherever the ball takes him.

Zack is hosting a clinic: Next Level Basketball’s Big Man Clinic Featuring Steve Zack. Friday 08/04/17 from 1:00 to 4:00pm. For details contact Scott Singer 717-979-2602 or http://www.nextlevelbpa.com