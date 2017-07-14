Stand Up and Play Foundation to host Greens for a Dream Golf Outing

By Published:

The Stand Up and Play Foundation was formed to help individuals with impaired mobility to be able to stand up and participate in daily events and sporting events. The ParaMobile was originally designed for disabled golfers, but can be used for multiple activities: daily, sports and / or leisure.

“When I began organizing this outing I did so with the intention to raise money for a cart that would give Justin, who is paralyzed and wheel chair bound, the opportunity to stand again,” tells Stephanie Portanova.

The tournament will be held at  the Blue Ridge Country Club (3940 Liniglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA) on Saturday, August 19th. It will start at 8am with a 1:30pm luncheon scheduled to follow. For additional information, please call in at 717-576-2828.

