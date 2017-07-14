Restaurant Report: Dirty utensils, dust & mold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Department of Agriculture found refrigeration problems, insect spray near food preparation, and a lot of mold in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Lee’s Diner on West Market Street in York was out of compliance with 20 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.. Food requiring refrigeration – like cheese, ham, and sausage – was held at 60 degrees Fahrenheit. There was mold-like, slimy substance on Canadian bacon and various other foods, and the facility was extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

The 7-Eleven on Walnut Street in Penbrook was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. A bottle of insect spray was stored in the food prep area, there was an accumulation of brown residue on the ice shoot of the fountain soda machine, and there was mold on the plastic beverage holders inside the walk-in cooler.

Tokyo Asian Cuisine on Reading Road in Ephrata was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Wontons were not held at a safe temperature, a wooden sushi rice mixing bowl and paddle had black residue and were not clean to sight and touch, and knives, a meat cleaver, and a meat grinder were visibly dirty but stored as clean.

Establishments with no violations include Carlisle Commons Movies 8, Hershey Country Club West Snack Hut, The Jigger Shop in Mount Gretna, and Lowe’s Restaurant in Liverpool.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

