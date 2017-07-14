Police searching for attempted homicide suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are searching for an attempted homicide suspect.

Tayyaughn Chandler-Hope is wanted by the West Manchester Township Police Department.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

In a Facebook post, police did not provide details about why Chandler-Hope is wanted for attempted homicide.

Anyone with information on Chandler-Hope’s whereabouts is asked to call the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.

Police advise anyone who sees Chandler-Hope to keep their distance and call 911 immediately.

