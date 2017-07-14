Police ID inmate following death at Lancaster County Prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – As authorities investigate the death of an inmate at Lancaster County Prison, police have released his name.

Police released the inmate’s name Friday, identifying him as Brandon J. Schatz.

No other details about his death have been released.

County spokeswoman Heather McDevitt in a statement said prison staff found Schatz unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m.

She said the staff performed CPR until EMS arrived and transported Schatz to Lancaster General Hospital where he later died.

Schatz had been committed to the prison on Sunday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.