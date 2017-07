MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a youth last seen in the Manchester area.

Northeastern Regional police said they want to check on young man’s welfare.

No additional details were provided.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the police department at 717-266-6195, extension 117.

